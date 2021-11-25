The big news: Centre tells states to take note of new Covid-19 variant, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma joined the TMC, and violence erupted during Tripura civic polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre flags new variant of Covid-19 virus, asks states to ensure screening of international travellers: Three cases of the B.1.1.529 variant have so far been reported in Botswana, six cases in South Africa and one case in Hong Kong.
- Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, 11 other Congress MLAs in Meghalaya join TMC: As a result of the development, the Trinamool Congress has become the main Opposition party in 60-member state Assembly.
- Supreme Court orders Centre to deploy extra forces amid reports of violence in Tripura civic polls: The Trinamool Congress alleged that its candidates were being beaten up by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters and people were being stopped from voting.
- Centre to review Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for economically weaker section quota: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the submission in Supreme Court during hearing of a plea challenging the quota in postgraduate medical courses.
- Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Noida International Airport ahead of UP Assembly polls: The airport, located in Greater Noida’s Jewar area in western Uttar Pradesh, will be Asia’s biggest, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had claimed on Wednesday.
- Are you willing to ban convicted politicians from contesting elections for life? SC asks Centre: The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who argued that convicted MPs and MLAs should be treated like bureaucrats, who are barred from service for life after a criminal conviction.
- Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh questioned in extortion case: Singh, who is facing multiple extortion cases in Maharashtra had been absconding since last month and made his first public appearance on Thursday.
- Navjot Sidhu threatens hunger strike if Punjab doesn’t make reports on drug abuse, sacrilege public: The state Congress chief said that the Congress had come to power in Punjab by promising eradication of drugs.
- No ban on publication, sale of Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s book, says Delhi High Court: The court said that if anyone has problems with the book, they should not read it.
- At least 31 dead after boat ferrying migrants capsizes in English Channel: Four persons have been arrested on the suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat.