A look at the headlines right now:

Farmers defer march to Parliament on Monday: The Centre is expected to table a Bill that day to repeal the three agricultural laws. Passengers from South Africa to undergo quarantine at Mumbai airport amid concerns about new Covid variant, says mayor: Meanwhile, at a meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions. Activist Sharjeel Imam granted bail by Allahabad HC in anti-CAA speech case: Imam will not walk free from Tihar jail as of now since he has also been charged in the Delhi riots conspiracy case. WHO classifies B.1.1.529 as ‘variant of concern’, names it Omicron: This means it has the highest threat perception among other coronavirus variants because of increased transmissibility, infectivity, or resistance to vaccines. Coronavirus cases at Karnataka medical college rise to 281 after 99 more students test positive: All the 1,788 students at the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad district have been tested and the results of some of them are awaited. In Aircel-Maxis case, P Chidambaram, his son summoned by Delhi court on December 20: The case is related to alleged irregularities in an investment deal in 2006, during the senior Congress leader’s tenure as finance minister. Judges should use utmost discretion in courtroom comments, says President Ram Nath Kovind: At an event in Delhi, the president also said he was pained to see some disparaging remarks made about the judiciary on social media. Government forms committee to complete Central Vista project on time: The panel of five members will meet regularly, visit the construction site and submit reports to the Centre. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6 for bilateral meeting: The country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Shoigu will also visit on December 5 and 6. Stones thrown at Dalit man’s wedding procession in Rajasthan despite police cover: Members of the Rajput community hurled stones as they objected to the groom riding a mare, the bride’s father alleged.