The big news: Farmers postpone their tractor march to Parliament, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Fliers from South Africa will have to quarantine on arrival in Mumbai, and Sharjeel Imam got bail in a case related to the anti-CAA protests.
- Farmers defer march to Parliament on Monday: The Centre is expected to table a Bill that day to repeal the three agricultural laws.
- Passengers from South Africa to undergo quarantine at Mumbai airport amid concerns about new Covid variant, says mayor: Meanwhile, at a meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions.
- Activist Sharjeel Imam granted bail by Allahabad HC in anti-CAA speech case: Imam will not walk free from Tihar jail as of now since he has also been charged in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.
- WHO classifies B.1.1.529 as ‘variant of concern’, names it Omicron: This means it has the highest threat perception among other coronavirus variants because of increased transmissibility, infectivity, or resistance to vaccines.
- Coronavirus cases at Karnataka medical college rise to 281 after 99 more students test positive: All the 1,788 students at the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad district have been tested and the results of some of them are awaited.
- In Aircel-Maxis case, P Chidambaram, his son summoned by Delhi court on December 20: The case is related to alleged irregularities in an investment deal in 2006, during the senior Congress leader’s tenure as finance minister.
- Judges should use utmost discretion in courtroom comments, says President Ram Nath Kovind: At an event in Delhi, the president also said he was pained to see some disparaging remarks made about the judiciary on social media.
- Government forms committee to complete Central Vista project on time: The panel of five members will meet regularly, visit the construction site and submit reports to the Centre.
- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6 for bilateral meeting: The country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Shoigu will also visit on December 5 and 6.
- Stones thrown at Dalit man’s wedding procession in Rajasthan despite police cover: Members of the Rajput community hurled stones as they objected to the groom riding a mare, the bride’s father alleged.