As many as 101.27 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, or 96% of the total shots, were administered at government vaccination centres since May 1, the Centre told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said that only 4.07 crore doses, or 4% of the total shots, were administered at private medical facilities. She added that till April 30, the government had not maintained data on break up in administration of shots at government or private vaccination centres.

According to data available on CoWIN app, India has so far administered 1,24,09,82,267 coronavirus vaccine doses.

In her reply, Pawar also said that 83.3% of the adult population, or 78.19 crore beneficiaries, have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. She informed the House that the government was aiming to vaccinate the eligible population with both doses of the vaccine by December.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,990 new cases and 190 deaths on Tuesday. The overall tally has increased to 3,45,87,822 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose to 4,68,980. The active caseload in the country stood at 1,00,543 – lowest in 546 days – the health ministry data showed.

Replying to another question, Pawar told the Rajya Sabha that the government was examining the recommendation of a subject expert committee to grant emergency use to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vacccine for children aged between 2 and 18.

The minister said that Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, or CDSCO, has sought additional details on the vaccine.

“CDSCO has also approved Covid-19 vaccine [ZyCoV-D] of M/s Cadila Healthcare for restricted use in emergency situation in the age group 12 years and above,” she added.

The subject expert committee on Covid-19 vaccines had recommended the emergency use authorisation for administering Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin among those in the age group of 2 years to 18 years on October 12.