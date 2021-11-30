A look at the headlines right now:

India’s GDP grows by 8.4% in July-September quarter of 2021-’22: Like in the first quarter (April-June), the growth rate was aided by the base effect of a contraction in the economy last year. Meanwhile, the output of India’s eight core sectors grew by 7.5% in October as compared to the same month last year. Centre has sought 5 names for panel to discuss MSP and other demands, says farm leader: A decision on the names will be taken during Samkyukta Kisan Morcha’s meeting on Saturday. SC says it will not wait for Vijay Mallya’s extradition for his sentencing in contempt case: The Supreme Court said it intends to go ahead with the sentencing at the next hearing on January 18, 2022. Forty civilians, 35 security personnel killed in anti-militancy operations in J&K this year, says Centre: Kashmir has witnessed 1,033 militant attacks in three years. No decision yet on conducting nationwide NRC exercise, Centre tells Parliament: So far, the National Register of Citizens has been updated only in Assam. The Union home ministry also said that 6,08,162 persons have given up Indian citizenship between 2017 and September this year. Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi claims he might be kidnapped from Antigua: In a video message, the PNB scam accused said he was willing to cooperate Indian investigating agencies over online platforms. Karnataka rules out lockdown amid Omicron scare, chief minister says state is taking precautions: A total of 598 passengers who travelled to Bengaluru from other countries were under surveillance as of Monday. Another non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh cancelled: This is the second extortion case in which a warrant against Singh has been annulled. Dalit government official, his wife murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district: This comes days after four members of a Scheduled Caste family were killed in Prayagraj. In the Prayargraj case, the Uttar Pradesh Police released all eight upper-caste accused men. Omicron variant of Covid-19 poses very high risk, likely to spread globally, says WHO: The Omicron variant’s mutations may enable it to escape the immune system and may allow it to be transmitted more widely, the World Health Organization said.