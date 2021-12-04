The big news: India reports two new Omicron cases in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Farmer unions announced a five-member panel for talks with the Centre, and veteran journalist Vinod Dua died.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India reports one case each of new Omicron variant in Maharashtra and Gujarat, so far four patients detected: Mumbai authorities framed new guidelines, including visits by medical teams and five calls a day, for home quarantine.
- Farmers form five-member panel for talks with Centre on minimum support price, other pending demands: The farmers have said that they will continue their protests until all their demands are met.
- Journalist Vinod Dua dies at 67: He was shifted to the intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital on Monday when his health condition had deteriorated.
- Cyclone Jawad weakens into deep depression, says weather department: More than 54,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
- Pegasus spyware was used to hack phones of US State Department officials, says a Reuters report: The employees, who used Apple’s iPhones, were either based in Uganda or worked on matters related to the country.
- Curfew and internet shutdowns in Jammu and Kashmir are for people’s safety, says Amit Shah: Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood will be restored after delimitation exercise and Assembly elections, said the home minister.
- ‘Lungi chhaap’ goons would roam freely before BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, claims deputy chief minister ahead of upcoming elections: Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that people, who wore a certain attire, had threatened businessmen in the state and encroached on their lands.
- First chargesheet filed against former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh in extortion case: Singh and three others, including dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, had allegedly extorted money from a businessman to spare his bars from raids.
- Need population control Bill to curb growing poverty, diseases, says BJP MP: Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena claimed that population explosion will harm the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.
- Brazil Supreme Court orders inquiry against President Jair Bolsonaro for linking Covid-19 vaccines to AIDS: In a live broadcast on multiple social media platforms in October, Bolsonaro wrongly claimed that the vaccines may increase the chances of contracting AIDS.