India on Monday signed a contract with Russia to procure 6,01,427 AK-203 assault rifles under the Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited Program for military-technical cooperation, reported ANI.

The two sides also signed a treaty to amend the agreement on cooperation for Kalashnikov series small arms manufacturing dated February 18, 2019.

The agreements came after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Delhi. Both the leaders, along with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russia counterpart Sergey Lavrov, held a 2+2 inter-ministerial dialogue.

Later in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting as part of the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit.

#WATCH External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov bump elbows as they meet in New Delhi today pic.twitter.com/g555h4a7W8 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

During the 2+2 dialogue, Singh said that the defence engagements between India and Russia have progressed in an “unprecedented manner” in recent times and hoped that Moscow would remain New Delhi’s partner.

“India and Russia relations are time-tested, based on a common interest in multilateralism, global peace, prosperity and mutual understanding and trust,” Singh said in his opening remarks.

Singh said that defence cooperation was the most important pillar of the partnership between the two countries. He hoped that the partnership brings regional peace and stability.

On his part, Shoigu said: “Russia-India defence cooperation is important for the relations between our two countries during these times. I am confident that Russia and India will help in enhancing regional security.”

Jaishankar said the meeting will address the emergence of “multipolarity and rebalancing”.

“We look at the consequence of over-centralised globalisation,” he said. “Long standing challenges of terrorism, violent extremism remain among newer challenges.”

Monday’s meeting will be the first time that Modi and Putin will meet face-to-face after November 2019, when they met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia. Modi had visited Vladivostok in Russia in September 2019 for the previous annual summit between India and Russia.

The annual summit between Russia and India was not held in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.