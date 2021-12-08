Security forces on Wednesday killed a suspected militant during a gunfight in the Chack-i-Cholan village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, the police said.

At 12.16 pm, the police said that the gunfight was still underway.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the village after they received a tip-off about presence of suspected militants in the area, PTI quoted a police official as saying. The gunfight ensued after militants fired at the security forces during the search operation, the official said.