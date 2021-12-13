The big news: Militant attack in Srinagar kills two policemen, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The UK reported its first Omicron variant death, and a privilege notice was submitted against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Two policemen killed, at least 12 injured as militants fire at their bus in Srinagar: Militants opened fire at the vehicle of the 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police, that was parked on the Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh Road.
- UK reports first death due to Omicron variant, Boris Johnson urges people to get booster shots: The new strain now accounts for 40% of infections in London, Johnson said.
- Privilege motion against Ranjan Gogoi for comments on being nominated to Rajya Sabha, low attendance: Parliament records show the former chief justice has attended less than 10% of the total sessions since he took oath as an MP in March last year.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates first phase of Kashi Vishwanath corridor: The work on the 400-metre corridor, which connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the banks of Ganga river, started in 2019.
- CBSE drops controversial passage on women from question paper after outrage: The passage that appeared in a Class 10 English question paper said the ‘emancipation of wife destroyed parent’s authority over children’.
- Covid booster shots can wait, vaccinating more Indians with first two doses is vital, says ICMR: The head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research said there should not be a ‘knee-jerk’ reaction to the Omicron variant.
- November retail inflation rises to three-month high of 4.91% from 4.48% in October: Inflation in prices of vegetables rose sharply in both rural and urban areas.
- Congress’ Digvijaya Singh invites comedians Munawar Faruqui, Kunal Kamra to perform in Bhopal: The shows of the two comedians have been cancelled in Bengaluru this month due to threats to the venues.
- In Delhi, ban on construction and entry of trucks to continue till further orders: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said experts have predicted that the city’s air quality will deteriorate in the next three days.
- India’s Harnaaz Sandhu named 70th Miss Universe: The last Indian contestant to win the pageant was actor Lara Dutta in 2000.