A phone belonging to activist Rona Wilson, one of the accused persons in the Bhima Koregaon case, was infected with the Pegasus spyware three months before his arrest in June 2018, a forensic analysis of the device by Amnesty International has revealed, The Guardian reported on Friday.

Wilson is among the 13 activists and academicians still in jail for allegedly conspiring to set off caste violence in a village near Pune in 2018.

The Pegasus spyware, developed by Israeli technology company NSO Group, has been at the centre of a debate on privacy violations and illegal surveillance. The firm has maintained it only sells its products to government law enforcement and intelligence clients to help them monitor security threats.

But in July, a global investigation involving 17 news organisations, including The Guardian, The Washington Post and Indian news website The Wire, had revealed that the software was allegedly used to spy on heads of states, activists and journalists in several countries, including India.

Amnesty International was also a partner in the investigation, which is called the Pegasus Project.

The international non-governmental organisation’s Security Lab examined the backups of Wilson’s phone, which his lawyers had shared with Arsenal Consulting, an American digital forensics firm, The Guardian reported.

Arsenal Consulting had previously found that an attacker had used malware to infiltrate Wilson’s laptop before his arrest and deposited at least 10 incriminating letters on it.

Amnesty International’s Security Lab confirmed through its analysis that Wilson’s phone had been compromised in July 2017 and between February and March 2018, The Guardian reported.

The activist’s phone was targeted with “15 SMS messages containing Pegasus attack links”, the newspaper reported.

Amnesty International Technologist Etienne Maynier described the revelations as “very worrying”, The Washington Post reported.

“What we need is an independent investigation into who is at the origin of this attack and responsible for this abuse,” she told the newspaper.