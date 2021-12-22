The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were on Wednesday adjourned sine die, which marked the end of the Winter Session of Parliament, one day before its schedule, reported PTI. The session had begun on November 29.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the House witnessed a record 204% productivity on December 2.

However, the session lost 18 hours and 48 minutes because of protests by Opposition MPs on price rise and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Winter Session saw 18 sittings of MPs and important draft laws, including the Bill to repeal the farm laws, and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, were passed.

After over a year of protests by farmers against the three new agricultural laws, on November 29, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was cleared within minutes of it being introduced in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. But the Opposition had objected to the lack of discussion, pointing out that a debate was allowed on the five or six occasions when a law had been scrapped.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposed to link Aadhaar with voter identity cards. It will also allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar numbers of people who want to register as voters to establish their identity.

The proposed law received heavy criticism from parliamentarians of Opposition parties. But the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Bill by a voice vote amid a walkout by Opposition MPs. A day before that, the Lok Sabha had passed the draft law despite continuous criticism from members of the Lower House.

The Winter Session also saw strong protests from the Opposition related to the suspension of 12 members from Parliament.

The MPs were suspended on November 29 for their allegedly unruly and violent conduct during the Monsoon Session in August. That session was also marked by disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha because of the Pegasus spyware row and the farm laws.

Elamaram Kareem of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress’ Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Communist Party of India’s Binoy Viswam, Trinamool Congress’ Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri, and Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai were the MPs who were suspended.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien was also suspended from attending the rest of the Winter Session. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion for the suspension, alleging that O’Brien had thrown a copy of the Parliament rule book at the Chair of the Upper House during a discussion on a Bill about electoral reforms.

