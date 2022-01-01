At least two persons died and many are feared to be trapped after a landslide occurred at Dadam mining zone in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Saturday, PTI reported, citing the police. Around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines have been buried under debris, police said.

Workers at the Dadam mining zone were going to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles. Inspector Sukhbir of the local Tosham police station told PTI that the deceased have not been identified and an operation was underway to rescue those who are feared to be trapped.

Mining in Dadam and nearby Khanak Pahari areas had resumed only on Friday after a two-month ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal got lifted a day before, according to NDTV.

In a tweet, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief on the incident. “I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured,” he said.

State minister JP Dalal reached the spot on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation, PTI reported.