A look at the top headlines right now:

Kolkata reports 33% jump in new coronavirus cases, Mumbai records rise of 25%: Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 3,194 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – 15% more than Saturday’s count. Tell us if your devices were targeted by Pegasus spyware, Supreme Court panel tells citizens: Persons can write to the investigation panel with proof of hacking by noon on January 7. No change in Rs 8-lakh annual income limit for economically weaker section quota, Centre tells SC: It omitted the residential criteria, which required beneficiaries to not have five acres of land or a 1,000 square feet house. West Bengal bans flights from UK, shuts schools, orders offices to work with 50% staff: The Haryana government too has imposed fresh restrictions in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts. Oxfam India says Centre’s refusal to renew foreign funding licence will hamper humanitarian work: The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA, registration of nearly 6,000 non-profit organsations ended on Saturday. Delhi, Mumbai police file FIR against app that put up photos of Muslim women in ‘online auction’: GitHub blocked the portal on Saturday morning, said Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Co-Win glitches mar children’s Covid vaccine registration in Mumbai, says report: Till 7 pm on Sunday, over 6 lakh people between 15 and 18 years of age have registered for their jabs on the portal across India. Muslim group files plea in Supreme Court seeking action against hate speech: The petitioners also referred to instances of Hindutva supremacists disrupting namaz at several designated sites in Gurugram. Set up makeshift hospitals to deal with a possible surge in cases, Centre tells states: The governments were also advised to form special teams to monitor patients in home isolation, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter. Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest ahead of protest against delimitation: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami also claimed that he had been detained.