Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had behaved arrogantly when the two met to discuss the protests against the three farm laws, reported The Indian Express.

“When I went to meet the prime minister to discuss the farmer issue, I ended up fighting with him within five minutes,” Malik said at an event in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district. “He [Modi] was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our own [farmers] had died...he said, ‘Did they die for me?’ I told him yes, since you are the king. I ended up having an argument with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah and I did.”

The three farm laws were repealed on December 1 after over a year of protests by farmers.

"मैं जब किसानों के मामले में प्रधानमंत्री जी से मिलने गया तो मेरी पांच मिनट में लड़ाई हो गई उनसे। वो बहुत घमंड में थे। जब मैंने उनसे कहा कि हमारे 500 लोग मर गए तो उसने कहा कि मेरे लिए मरे हैं?"

Malik, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, said the central government would have to work honestly towards withdrawing the cases registered against farmers during the protests. He demanded that a legal framework for the minimum support price for crops should also be provided.

“But if the government thinks the agitation has ended, it is not so,” Malik said, according to NDTV. “It has only been suspended. If there is injustice or if there are any excesses with farmers, then the stir will start again.”

The governor has criticised the Modi-led Union government several times in the past on the way it handled the farmers protests.

On November 7, the governor had said that he had advised the prime minister not to upset the Sikh and Jat communities, whose members formed the bulk of protestors agitating against the farm laws.

Malik, who served as Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor before being posted in Meghalaya, said that he knew he had been appointed by “two to three powerful people in Delhi”. He added, “I know that I am speaking against their wishes. I will quit the day they ask me to.”

In October, Malik had said that the Centre should give a legal guarantee to farmers about minimum support price for crops.

Farmers protests

Thousands of farmers had built tent cities at Delhi’s border points from November 2020, demanding that the Centre repeal the three laws that proposed to open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies. The farmers feared that the policies would make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and would dismantle the minimum support price regime.

During the protests, the government continued to claim that the three legislations were pro-farmers.

But on November 19, on the occasion of Guru Parab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would repeal the laws during the Winter Session of Parliament. The announcement came months ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab.