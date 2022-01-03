The big news: Over 40 lakh vaccinated on Day 1 of drive for age 15 to 18, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ashish Mishra was named as the prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case chargesheet, and daily coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 4,000-mark.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- India begins vaccinating children aged 15 to 18 years against Covid: Several schools and other educational institutions have been converted into vaccination centres.
- Uttar Pradesh Police file chargesheet in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: In December, the police said in a report that the killing of farmers was planned.
- Delhi reports 4,099 new coronavirus cases – highest since May 18 – positivity rate at 6.46%: Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 8,082 coronavirus infections on Monday, marginally higher than Sunday’s figure of 8,063 cases. The city civic body announced that schools will remain closed from January 4 to January 31 for all classes except Classes 10 and 12.
- Delhi women’s panel summons police, seeks details of action taken in case of ‘online auction’ of women: The Delhi Police said it had asked for details from the GitHub platform about the creator of the ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application.
- Seer Yati Narsinghanand Giri, nine others named in second FIR in Haridwar hate speech case: In December, Hindutva group members and seers had called for violence against Muslims at an event in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city.
- Sixty-six people on board Mumbai-Goa cruise ship test positive for coronavirus, over 2,000 passengers stuck: Those on board have not been allowed to disembark till everyone has been tested.
- PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal attend crowded rallies, events in Uttar Pradesh without masks: Previously, these leaders have strongly advocated for Covid-appropriate behaviour.
- Modi was very arrogant when I met him to discuss farmers protest, claims Meghalaya governor: Satya Pal Malik claimed that when he spoke about the hundreds of farmers who had died in the protests, the prime minister said: ‘Did they die for me?’
- Pakistan breached ceasefire pact, infiltrator killed near Line of Control, says Army: The Indian Army asked Pakistan to take back his body.
- Case filed in Indore against mob for holding rally in support of Hindu religious leader Kalicharan: The leader was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police on December 30 after he insulted Mahatma Gandhi and praised his assassin Nathuram Godse.