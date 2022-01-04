The big news: Maharashtra reports huge spike with over 18,000 Covid cases, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi announced weekend curfew as new infections crossed 5,000-mark, and the Supreme Court will hear pleas on OBC, EWS quota tomorrow.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Mumbai registers 10,860 new cases, 34.37% higher than Tuesday: A total of 834 patients were hospitalised on Tuesday, out of whom 52 needed oxygen support.
- Delhi announces weekend curfew, reports 5,481 new coronavirus cases, positivity rate rises to 8.37%: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19; meanwhile, Punjab imposed night curfew, and shut schools, colleges till January 15.
- Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas on OBC, EWS quota tomorrow: This is the second time in as many days that the Centre mentioned the case for an early listing.
- Main accused in ‘Bulli Bai’ app case detained in Uttarakhand, student arrested in Mumbai: A Bandra court sent 21-year old engineering student Vishal Kumar to police custody till January 10.
- Driven by Omicron, global cases rise by more than one crore in a week: The number was almost double the previous highest weekly rise in cases of 57 lakh recorded in April.
- Delhi HC dismisses Future Group pleas on termination of Amazon arbitration proceedings: The Singapore-based tribunal has been hearing Amazon’s petition against the Future Group in connection with the deal between the two companies signed in 2019.
- Closing schools would ‘spell disaster for children’, says Right to Education group: The National Coalition on the Education Emergency said evidence suggest children are least vulnerable to Covid-19 and the fatalities are negligible.
- MLA Nitesh Rane will not be arrested till Friday, Mumbai Police tell HC in attempt to murder case: The BJP leader was booked on a police complaint filed by Shiv Sena member Santosh Parab, who alleged that people linked with the MLA attacked him.
- Mere doubts about documents not enough to declare person a foreigner, says Gauhati High Court: The court said that the government needs to assess whether the documents produced are genuine rather than declaring people as foreigners on account of doubts.
- Elizabeth Holmes, founder of startup Theranos, found guilty of investor fraud, conspiracy: Holmes had raised millions of dollars claiming to have developed a device that could detect several diseases from a few drops of blood.