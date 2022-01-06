The big news: Mumbai’s daily cases cross 20,000-mark, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India called China’s renaming of places a ‘ridiculous exercise’, and the SC will hear a plea for probe into PM’s alleged security lapse.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Mumbai clocks over 20,000 Covid cases for first time, Delhi registers 15,097 new infections: Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said had that ‘stringent measures’ may be implemented in the city if daily Covid-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark.
- India is ‘closely monitoring’ construction of bridge by China across Pangong lake, says MEA: The ministry said that the bridge is being constructed in an area that is under China’s illegal occupation.
- Supreme Court to hear plea seeking probe into PM Modi’s ‘security lapse’ on Friday: He was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes on Wednesday as protestors in Punjab blocked the road, which the Centre called a serious security lapse.
- NEET PG counselling should begin in ‘national interest’, says SC on EWS quota, reserves verdict: The court is hearing petitions challenging the criterion of Rs 8 lakh annual income limit to give reservation under the Economically Weaker Section category.
- Creator of app used for ‘online auction’ of Muslim women arrested from Assam, say Delhi Police: Neeraj Bishnoi, the fourth person to be arrested in the case, is a 20-year old engineering student in Bhopal.
- Increase Covid testing, Centre tells nine states, UTs amid spread of Omicron variant: A decline in testing in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, UP, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Meghalaya, J&K and Bihar was a ‘cause of concern’, said the government.
- Novak Djokovic’s visa revoked on landing in Australia, world No 1 to appeal decision: After reaching Melbourne, based on having an exemption permission, defending Aus Open champion Djokovic never made it past border control.
- Dalit women’s right activist Bindu Ammini assaulted in Kerala, blames RSS for the attack: The accused person has been arrested.
- India launches plan to translocate cheetahs nearly 70 years after extinction: The animal will be translocated from South Africa, Namibia and Botswama to Kuni National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
- Kazakhstan security forces kill dozens of agitators as protests against rising fuel price intensify: The cost of LPG in the country has doubled after a price hike at the beginning of the year.