The big news: UP minister joins Samajwadi Party, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi recorded the highest Covid-19 deaths in a day since June 13, and the Centre was set to become the major shareholder in Vodafone Idea.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya joins Samajwadi Party a month before Assembly elections: Maurya said he quit BJP due to ‘grave oppression’ of Dalits, OBCs, farmers, unemployed and small businessmen under Adityanath’s rule. Reports suggested that at least three other BJP MLAs – Brijesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Sagar and Roshan Lal Verma – have quit the party. However, only Prajapati has officially confirmed his resignation.
- Delhi logs 21,259 new coronavirus cases, 23 patients died in last 24 hours – highest since June 13: Amid an uptick in cases for last two weeks, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday morning ordered the closure of all private offices in the Capital and urged the employees to work from home. Earlier, private offices were allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
- Centre to become Vodafone Idea’s major shareholder with 35.8% stake: The telecom company has decided to convert its adjusted gross revenue dues into equities as per moratorium conditions announced by the government last year.
- Supreme Court to hear Haridwar hate speech case on Wednesday: On Monday, the court had agreed to hear Advocate Kapil Sibal’s petition seeking criminal action on the matter. A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the case.
- NCP is in talks with Congress and Trinamool for an alliance in Goa elections, says Sharad Pawar: However, on Monday, Congress leader Dinesh R Gundu Rao had denied prospects of a tie-up with Mamata Banerjee’s party.
- Delhi riots a conspiracy to bring government to its knees, says prosecution in Umar Khalid bail plea hearing: The riots were planned secretly, and not a ‘spontaneous burst of violence’, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said.
- Singer Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to ICU: Mangeshkar is being treated at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She has mild symptoms of the disease.
- Income Tax return filing deadline extended to March 15: This is the third extension given by the finance ministry since the original deadline of October 31.
- AFSPA extended in Manipur till December 1, says governor: The notification came amid demands for the controversial law to be repealed in the North East region.
- Gauhati High Court asks Assam to file detailed affidavit on alleged gunfights within two weeks: The petitioner, Arif Jwadder, cited media reports to claim that 28 people were killed and 48 were injured in “fake encounters” since May.