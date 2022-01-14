NDTV’s Lucknow bureau chief Kamal Khan dies at 61
The news channel said it was devastated by his death and described Khan as one of the country’s best journalists.
Kamal Khan, the Lucknow bureau chief of news channel NDTV, died on Friday morning. He was 61.
“We are all devastated by the loss of Kamal Khan, an NDTV veteran and one of the country’s best journalists,” the channel said on Twitter.
The channel added that Khan was the “heart and soul” of its Lucknow bureau and had “boundless time and kind words for anyone who encountered him”, according to the Hindustan Times.
“Kamal’s reportage over the last decades stood out for its perceptiveness, integrity and the way he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity,” NDTV said. “Most of all, he was a wonderful human being, who touched the lives of all those who knew him.”
He had received the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalist and the Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President.
Several journalists and political leaders expressed their condolences at Khan’s death.