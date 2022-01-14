Kamal Khan, the Lucknow bureau chief of news channel NDTV, died on Friday morning. He was 61.

“We are all devastated by the loss of Kamal Khan, an NDTV veteran and one of the country’s best journalists,” the channel said on Twitter.

The channel added that Khan was the “heart and soul” of its Lucknow bureau and had “boundless time and kind words for anyone who encountered him”, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Kamal’s reportage over the last decades stood out for its perceptiveness, integrity and the way he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity,” NDTV said. “Most of all, he was a wonderful human being, who touched the lives of all those who knew him.”

He had received the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalist and the Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President.

Several journalists and political leaders expressed their condolences at Khan’s death.

Terribly sad news to report this morning. Kamal Khan, NDTV’s fine reporter from Lucknow and a dear dear friend passed away this morning. I will miss you dearly my friend and our long chats. Lots of memories! Devastated. Om shanti🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TAnFbuwqf4 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 14, 2022

A superb reporter and an even better human being. Helped anyone who asked - and many who didn’t. Forever in our hearts. Kamal Khan pic.twitter.com/GX5PNfsDqe — Suparna Singh (@Suparna_Singh) January 14, 2022

When we travelled from ndtv, people would tell us how much they loved Kamal Khan. He was the OG reporter whose piece to cameras were a work of poetry, a couplet here, a play on words there. Irreplaceable. Condolences to his journalist wife and family. RIP https://t.co/81leX0UuEn — sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) January 14, 2022

Kamal Khan inspired a generation of TV journalists across India. His style of poetic peace to camera was copied in all news channels. He was legend in himself. A gentle soul and best reporter passed way. RIP Sir. https://t.co/iFpyCyMJHG — Amey Tirodkar (@ameytirodkar) January 14, 2022

We belong to him, & to him we return.



The passing away of senior journalist Sh Kamal Khan Ji is deeply saddening & leaves a huge void. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, admirers & colleagues.

May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/Ttwlwg5IiM — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 14, 2022