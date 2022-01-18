A look at the top headlines right now:

Centre expresses concern about decrease in coronavirus testing in several states: The health ministry asked states to increase testing in a strategic manner.

Delhi reports fall in Covid positivity rate, rise in number of deaths: Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 6,149 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours.

Bhagwant Mann is AAP’s chief ministerial candidate: The party had last week urged the voters in the state to recommend a candidate.

Punjab chief minister’s nephew raided in relation to alleged illegal sand mining weeks before polls: The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering case.

Lewd comments made about Muslim women on Clubhouse app, Delhi women’s panel asks police to file FIR: The Delhi Commission for Women took cognisance of the matter after a social media user posted on Twitter a recorded video from the audio chat app.

Former Maharastra minister Anil Deshmukh’s default bail plea rejected in money laundering case: In his plea, the NCP leader argued that the special court had not taken cognisance of the chargesheet before remanding him to further judicial custody.

Rajnath Singh responds to letters by Tamil Nadu, Bengal CMs on rejection of Republic Day tableaux: The defence minister said that only 12 out of 29 tableaux were approved for this year’s celebrations.

Explain why only 19 women will be inducted in NDA, Supreme Court tells Centre: The court remarked that the intake of 19 women candidates was an ad hoc measure and could not be in place ‘for all times to come’.

Tamil Nadu CM transfers probe into alleged custodial death of Dalit man with disability to CB-CID: The police had picked Prabhakaran and his wife from their home in Salem on suspicion of theft on January 8.

Britain freezes the BBC funding for two years, Opposition calls it ‘cultural vandalism’: Households that watch BBC are every year charged a flat fee, which is used to fund shows and services offered by the public broadcaster.

