Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a statue of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose will be installed at Delhi’s India Gate to honour his contribution to the country’s independence movement.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate,” Modi said on Twitter.

Modi said the granite statue of Bose will symbolise “India’s indebtedness to him”.

Till the installation is completed, a hologram of the statue will be projected at the site, the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

“I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

The statue of Netaji, as Bose was referred to, will be 28 feet by 6 feet, reported NDTV.

The statue will be installed under the grand canopy near the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at the India Gate in Delhi. The canopy was built in the 1930s by Sir Edwin Lutyens and once used to house a statue of the former king of England George V. The statue was shifted in 1968.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial flame at the Amar Jawan Jyoti war memorial will be extinguished on Friday for the first time since it was lit in 1972. The flame will be merged with the torch at the National War Memorial, inaugurated by Modi in 2019. The new memorial is situated less than a kilometre away on the same stretch as the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Cabinet ministers also welcomed the announcement.

Home Minister Amit Shah called Bose “an epitome of India’s true strength & resolve”. He also hit out at the Congress, and claimed that the party had made every effort “to forget the immortal contributions of India’s brave son”.

Netaji is an epitome of India’s true strength & resolve. Congress has left no stone unturned to forget the immortal contributions of India’s brave son.



I wholeheartedly welcome Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's decision to install Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand statue at India Gate.



A befitting tribute & honour of the India's real national hero, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.



