The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition demanding that all future social media posts of actor Kangana Ranaut be censored, reported Bar and Bench

The petitioner, lawyer Chanderjit Singh Chanderpal, objected to a social media post by Ranaut referring to farmers protesting against the now-repealed agriculture laws as “Khalistani terrorists”.

The actor had made the comments a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The court, however, said that it will not allow petitions by any third party in such cases, Bar and Bench reported.

During the hearing, the court advised the petitioner not to read out the actor’s statements. “The more you publicise her statements the more you serve her cause,” Justice DY Chandrachud said, according to NDTV. “You are doing a disservice to your own cause.”

Chanderpal also demanded that all pending cases against Ranaut be transferred to the Khar police station in Mumbai. He demanded that chargesheets in these cases should be filed within six months, and trials should be completed in two years.

The court, however, said that clubbing of FIRs can only be considered if the accused person approaches the court.

The petitioner alleged that Ranaut’s social media post justified the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. He said that such statements could lead to racial discrimination, and even to riots.

“The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a Serious punishment at Law,” the petition stated. “They cannot be brushed aside or excused.”

On November 25, the Delhi government’s Peace and Harmony Committee had also summoned Ranaut for her comments.

In recent years, Ranaut has repeatedly courted controversies with her comments and unsubstantiated allegations. She is also facing a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar for her comments about him.

In May, social media company Twitter had permanently suspended her account on the platform. A Twitter spokesperson had then said that Ranaut repeatedly violated the company’s policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour”.