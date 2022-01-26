India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements in Delhi, where the parade and other cultural events will be held to mark the day.

The Republic Day parade will begin at 10.30 am, half an hour later than usual this year for better visibility, reported The Indian Express. The parade will feature 21 tableaux, a 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force and cultural performances by over 480 dancers from across the country.

Similar to last year, the celebrations are being held amid the coronavirus pandemic with strict guidelines for those attending the event.

They must be fully-vaccinated against the coronavirus disease and must carry their proof of immunisation. They must follow all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing. Children below 15 years of age are not allowed.

On Tuesday, the Centre had announced the Padma awards. India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash last month, and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, late Kalyan Singh are among the four people who will receive the Padma Vibhushan.

Founders of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella and his wife Suchitra Ella, Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India Cyrus S Poonawalla, Executive chairperson of Microsoft Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Google’s parent company Alphabet Sundar Pichai are among those getting the Padma Bhushan.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejected the Padma Bhushan award, hours after his name was announced for it.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, several politicians took to Twitter to wish the citizens on the Republic Day.

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

1950 में गणतंत्र दिवस पर हमारे देश ने विश्वास के साथ सही दिशा में पहला क़दम बढ़ाया था। सत्य और समानता के उस पहले क़दम को नमन।



गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ।



जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/EA5ygwjwDD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2022

सभी को 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



भारतीय गणतंत्र के गौरव, एकता व अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले सभी जवानों को नमन करता हूँ।



आइए आज हम सभी स्वाधीनता के लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता सुनिश्चित करने का संकल्प लें।



जय हिन्द! pic.twitter.com/jujYZVCn3C — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2022

Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay.



This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution.



Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2022