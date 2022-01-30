The big news: Violence in Manipur as BJP names defectors as poll candidates, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rafael Nadal won Australian Open final to break record, and Kerala continued to report over 50,000 coronavirus cases.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Turncoats in BJP’s Manipur candidate list triggers violent protests: The supporters of those aspiring for tickets burned party flags, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Biren Singh.
- Rafael Nadal defeats Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final to win historic 21st Major title: Nadal went past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s mark of 20 titles to be the most successful male player in the history of the game.
- Kerala registers 51,570 new coronavirus cases in a day, positivity rate nearly 50%: The state government imposed a curfew and only shops selling essential items were allowed to remain open.
- JeM commander among five militants killed in two gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and Budgam: One of those killed in the incident was a Pakistan national, according to the police.
- In Pegasus case, fresh plea filed in Supreme Court seeks probe into 2017 India-Israel defence deal: The applicant has said the reported agreement with Israel was not approved by Parliament.
- Congress fields Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from two seats for Assembly polls: Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that nominations of six to seven of his party candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls were rejected ‘illegally’.
- Court denies bail to Neeraj Bishnoi, says conduct against ‘essence of womanhood’ in ‘Bulli Bai’ case: The judge observed the actions of the accused person were designed to disturb communal harmony.
- Criminalisation of marital rape ‘could open floodgates of false cases’, Centre tells Delhi HC: The Centre also told the court not to ‘blindly’ follow Western countries while hearing pleas asking for non-consensual sex in a marriage to be treated as rape.
- Moral policing cannot be allowed, says Madhya Pradesh HC as it upholds inter-faith marriage: The court was hearing a plea filed a man identified as Gulzar Khan, stating that the parents of his wife had forcibly taken her to Varanasi.
- Mizoram to give identity cards to nearly 16,000 Myanmar refugees, say reports: The state home department secretary said that the process had already started, but was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.