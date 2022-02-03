India on Thursday said that its charge d’affaires at the embassy in Beijing city will not attend the opening or closing ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics after China’s decision to choose a People’s Liberation Army regiment commander who was involved in the Galwan Valley clash as a torchbearer, PTI reported.

At a press conference, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Chinese action of honouring the commander was “regrettable”.

Following the announcement, chief of Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati said that Doordarshan will not telecast the opening or closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Consequent to the announcement by @meaindia, @ddsportschannel will not telecast live the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing. https://t.co/sSP1EX9pSQ — Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) February 3, 2022

India and China have been locked in a border standoff since their troops clashed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.