The big news: Amid hijab row, Karnataka bans clothes that ‘disturb order’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorated, and Tamil Nadu to hold special Assembly session on February 8 to pass NEET Bill.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Karnataka bans clothes that affect ‘public order’ in a fresh order amid hijab row: The state government issued a directive even as the Karnataka High Court is scheduled to take up petitions demanding that students be allowed to wear hijabs.
- Lata Mangeshkar is in critical condition, on ventilator support, says Mumbai hospital: The singer is under the observation of doctors in the intensive care unit at Breach Candy Hospital.
- Tamil Nadu to hold special Assembly session to pass NEET Bill, send it back to governor: RN Ravi had kept the Bill with him for 143 days, before returning it to the Assembly Speaker, Chief Minister MK Stalin said at an all-party meeting.
- Telangana CM says suffering from fever as Modi arrives in Hyderabad, skips airport welcome and PM events: The state BJP unit said K Chandrasekhar Rao not being present at the airport to receive the prime minister as per protocol was ‘shameful’.
- Journalist Fahad Shah arrested in J&K for posting alleged ‘anti-national’ content on social media: ‘The Kashmir Walla’ editor is being investigated for glorifying terrorism and inciting the public, the police said.
- Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants shot dead, one of them was involved in the killing of a constable, say police: Two pistols and other ‘incriminating material’ were recovered, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.
- Lalu Yadav dismisses speculation that his son Tejashwi Yadav will take over as RJD chief: Lalu Yadav’s eldest son and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav too had rubbished rumours about his father stepping down from the top post.
- 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, tremors felt in Delhi, J&K: No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
- India logs 1,27,952 new cases, daily positivity rate falls to 7.98% from 9.27%: With 1,059 deaths, the climbed to 5,01,114 on Saturday. India’s fatality count includes 370 backlog deaths that Kerala added to its toll.
- ‘GAY’ code for Gaya airport is inappropriate, says parliamentary panel, tells Centre to change it: The international body that assigns airport codes said it cannot be changed unless it involves a ‘justifiable’ reason regarding air safety.