A look at the biggest headlines right now:

Karnataka bans clothes that affect ‘public order’ in a fresh order amid hijab row: The state government issued a directive even as the Karnataka High Court is scheduled to take up petitions demanding that students be allowed to wear hijabs.

Lata Mangeshkar is in critical condition, on ventilator support, says Mumbai hospital: The singer is under the observation of doctors in the intensive care unit at Breach Candy Hospital.

Tamil Nadu to hold special Assembly session to pass NEET Bill, send it back to governor: RN Ravi had kept the Bill with him for 143 days, before returning it to the Assembly Speaker, Chief Minister MK Stalin said at an all-party meeting.

Telangana CM says suffering from fever as Modi arrives in Hyderabad, skips airport welcome and PM events: The state BJP unit said K Chandrasekhar Rao not being present at the airport to receive the prime minister as per protocol was ‘shameful’. Journalist Fahad Shah arrested in J&K for posting alleged ‘anti-national’ content on social media: ‘The Kashmir Walla’ editor is being investigated for glorifying terrorism and inciting the public, the police said. Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants shot dead, one of them was involved in the killing of a constable, say police: Two pistols and other ‘incriminating material’ were recovered, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said. Lalu Yadav dismisses speculation that his son Tejashwi Yadav will take over as RJD chief: Lalu Yadav’s eldest son and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav too had rubbished rumours about his father stepping down from the top post.

5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, tremors felt in Delhi, J&K: No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

India logs 1,27,952 new cases, daily positivity rate falls to 7.98% from 9.27%: With 1,059 deaths, the climbed to 5,01,114 on Saturday. India’s fatality count includes 370 backlog deaths that Kerala added to its toll. ‘GAY’ code for Gaya airport is inappropriate, says parliamentary panel, tells Centre to change it: The international body that assigns airport codes said it cannot be changed unless it involves a ‘justifiable’ reason regarding air safety.