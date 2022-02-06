The big news: Lata Mangeshkar gets funeral with full state honours and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab and Editors Guild asks for Kashmir journalist Fahad Shah’s release.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours in Mumbai: Politicians, musicians pay tributes to the singer.
- Charanjit Singh Channi is chief ministerial candidate of Congress: Punjab will go to poll in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
- Editors Guild demands release of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah: Shah, the editor-in-chief of news portal The Kashmir Walla, was arrested for allegedly posting ‘anti-national’ content on social media.
- BJP cancels manifesto launch for UP polls as mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar: Meanwhile, the Congress has asked its workers not to engage in any celebration following the announcement of the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.
- Delimitation Commission gives six new Assembly seats to Jammu, one to Kashmir: The National Conference has rejected the commission’s report and called its recommendations unconstitutional.
- Election Commission relaxes curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows to continue ahead of Assembly polls: The panel has stipulated a 50% capacity limit for rallies or meetings in indoor places, and a 30% capacity limit in outdoor places.
- Election Commission issues notice to BJP over morphed photo of Harish Rawat: The saffron party had allegedly shown Rawat as a Muslim cleric.
- India registers 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, 16% lower than Saturday: The country-wide fatality count increased to 5,01,979 with 865 more deaths in the past day.
- Three drug smugglers shot dead along Pakistan border, 36 kg of heroin recovered: According to BSF, this was the fourth smuggling bid to be foiled along the border this year.
- Opposition MPs urge Narendra Modi to free jailed activists in Bhima Koregaon: The MPs alleged that evidence was planted against the accused persons.