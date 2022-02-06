A look at the biggest headlines right now:

  1. Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours in Mumbai: Politicians, musicians pay tributes to the singer.
  2. Charanjit Singh Channi is chief ministerial candidate of Congress: Punjab will go to poll in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
  3. Editors Guild demands release of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah: Shah, the editor-in-chief of news portal The Kashmir Walla, was arrested for allegedly posting ‘anti-national’ content on social media.
  4. BJP cancels manifesto launch for UP polls as mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar: Meanwhile, the Congress has asked its workers not to engage in any celebration following the announcement of the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.
  5. Delimitation Commission gives six new Assembly seats to Jammu, one to Kashmir: The National Conference has rejected the commission’s report and called its recommendations unconstitutional.
  6. Election Commission relaxes curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows to continue ahead of Assembly polls: The panel has stipulated a 50% capacity limit for rallies or meetings in indoor places, and a 30% capacity limit in outdoor places.
  7. Election Commission issues notice to BJP over morphed photo of Harish Rawat: The saffron party had allegedly shown Rawat as a Muslim cleric.
  8. India registers 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, 16% lower than Saturday: The country-wide fatality count increased to 5,01,979 with 865 more deaths in the past day.
  9. Three drug smugglers shot dead along Pakistan border, 36 kg of heroin recovered: According to BSF, this was the fourth smuggling bid to be foiled along the border this year.
  10. Opposition MPs urge Narendra Modi to free jailed activists in Bhima Koregaon: The MPs alleged that evidence was planted against the accused persons.