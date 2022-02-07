Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi to accept the security offered to him following the shooting in Uttar Pradesh on February 3.

Owaisi has said that two people fired three to four rounds of bullets at his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district while he was travelling to Delhi.

“I request Owaisi ji to immediately accept the security and put all our apprehensions to rest,” Shah said in the Rajya Sabha.

The home minister claimed that Owaisi had no scheduled events on February 3 in Hapur and no information about his movement was sent to the District Control Room beforehand. He added that after the attack, the AIMIM chief had reached Delhi safely.

The police have arrested two persons in the case and recovered one unlicensed pistol each and also seized a car. “A forensic team is conducting an investigation on the car and is collecting evidence at the site of the incident,” Shah said. “Both the accused persons are being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police.”

Shah said that security arrangements were offered to Owaisi earlier as well, but he rejected it. “Due to this reason, the Delhi and the Telangana Police could not provide security to him,” he said. “On the basis of a reassessment, a bulletproof car and Z category have been given to him.”

Shah said that as per verbal information, Owaisi has refused these security measures as well, and urged him to accept the arrangements.

Turning down the Centre’s offer, Owaisi while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Friday said, “Treat me like ‘A’ class citizen, don’t give me ‘Z’ class security. The public of Uttar Pradesh will answer people who shoot with ballots and will respond to hate with love.”

The Z category is the second-highest level of security cover. A person with Z category protection will be provided proximate security cover by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Owaisi also demanded that a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, should be filed against those who fired at him.

The AIMIM chief had earlier asked the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry and said it was the responsibility of the Uttar Pradesh and Central government to conduct an investigation.