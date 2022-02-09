The Indian Army on Wednesday rescued a trekker who was trapped on a hill in Malampuzha village of Kerala’s Palakkad district, The Indian Express reported.

Cherattil Babu, 23, was trapped in a niche on the Kurumbachi hill for over 40 hours without food and water.

Drone shot of Babu being rescued! It took ~45 hours, 75 persons and Babu's unwavering will power to bring him to the top. After trekker Babu slipped and fell in the Kurumbachi hills, he was stuck in a small cavity in the cliffside since Monday. pic.twitter.com/373pfs9fnd — azeefa (@AzeefaFathima) February 9, 2022

#WATCH | Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad Kerala extends his thanks to the Indian Army after being rescued. Teams of the Indian Army had undertaken the rescue operation.



(Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/VzFq6zSaY6 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that efforts were in full swing to rescue Babu. Two units of the Army were called for assistance. The government had also sought help from the Air Force.

On February 7, Babu had trekked up the mountain with two of his friends. However, the other two abandoned the effort halfway, while Babu continued to climb, according to NDTV.

#Palakkad #RescueMission

Army Specialist Teams with Qualified Mountaineers and Rock Climbing experts from Parachute Regimental Centre Bangalore and Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington are in location. Contact established with the boy & #OP_Babu_Rakshanam commenced by 0600 hours pic.twitter.com/z6NdXh2aMa — PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) February 9, 2022

The 23-year-old then slipped and got stuck inside a small cavity on the side of the hill. He had also injured his leg in the process.

His friends, who attempted to rescue him initially, had then reached out to authorities following which efforts began to rescue him.

Several unsuccessful attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, were made to rescue Babu.