Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the Constitution gives women the right to wear what they want. Her statement came amid the controversy about some colleges in Karnataka stopping woman from attending class because they were dressed in hijab.

“Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear,” Vadra said in a tweet. “This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had also extended support to students who have been been fighting for their right to wear hijabs in classrooms.

“By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India,” he had said. “Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate.”

Over the past few days, Hindu students at several places in Karnataka have protested against women wearing hijabs to college. On Tuesday, the Karnataka government announced that all high schools and colleges in the state will remain shut for three days between February 9 and February 11.

This was announced after videos from at least two colleges showed groups of men wearing saffron scarves protesting against women wearing hijabs.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that no one can take law and order into their own hands, ANI reported. “Government will not spare any miscreant,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, he said that the state government’s stand on the matter is clear and urged everyone to maintain peace.

The Karnataka government on Saturday had passed an order that barred students from wearing clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public order”. On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said students must adhere to the dress code mentioned in the order till the High Court takes up the case.

Several women have filed petitions in the Karnataka High Court, which has been hearing them since Tuesday.