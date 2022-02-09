Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to ANI on Wednesday said that he would not speak on the alleged security breach that took place in Punjab last month as it would impact the investigation.

“I have maintained silence on the issue,” he said. “The Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right.”

On January 5, Modi had to abort his visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur, which led to a massive controversy. His convoy was stuck on a flyover for over 15 minutes as protestors had blocked the road to Hussainiwala village in the district. The Centre had termed it a “major security lapse”.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had said that questions about the alleged security breach cannot be “left to a one-sided inquiry” and that a judicially trained mind was needed to oversee the investigation. The Supreme Court on January 12 appointed Justice (Retd) Indu Malhotra to head a five-member committee to investigate the alleged breach.

“Whatever it is, the Supreme Court’s committee will bring the truth before the nation,” he said. “We should wait till then.”

Modi’s interview with ANI comes a day ahead of the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

On Thursday, polling will take place for 58 Assembly seats across 11 districts in the western part of the state, PTI reported. Campaigning in these constituencies ended on Tuesday evening.

Modi, during the interview, exuded confidence that his party will not only win in Uttar Pradesh but also in Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarkhand that will go to the polls over the next four weeks.

In the interview, he spoke on an array of topics including, dynasty politics, pro-incumbency and members of the Opposition.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash https://t.co/QIf9FrKkpo — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

‘Atmosphere of pro-incumbancy’



The prime minister added that the environment in the poll-bound states was that of pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency. Except for Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party is the incumbent government in the remaining four poll-bound states.

“I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority,” he told ANI. “The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them.”

Modi speaks on Lakhimpur Kheri violence



The Uttar Pradesh government is working “transparently” in the case involving allegations against Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ajay Mishra for running down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October, Modi told ANI.

A total of eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 during a protest against the now-repealed farm laws. Four of them were farmers.

Farmer outfits have been demanding Mishra’s suspension from the Union Cabinet.

“The state government gave its consent for whatever committee the Supreme Court wanted, for whichever judge the Supreme Court wanted for the probe,” Modi said.

‘Dynastic politics is enemy’



Modi said that dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of the democracy as it could potentially compromise new talent of the parties. He said that the Samajwadi Party were “fake samajwadis” – as he claimed that its leaders were also involved in dynasty politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s major Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh is the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

“Someone sent me a letter once that in Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh there were 45 people from the family who held some positions,” Modi told ANI. “Someone else told me all those of around 25 years in age got the opportunity to contest elections.”

On Rahul Gandhi



Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that the government has not clarified its stance on matters like India-China dispute and unemployment, Modi said he could not “speak to a person [Gandhi] who does not listen” or “sit in the House”.

Gandhi had made the allegations against the government during his speech in Lok Sabha on February 3. The Congress leader on Tuesday said that Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Parliament did not respond to any of the questions.

However, Modi said that he gave facts on every subject while on some matters, the external affairs and defence ministry gave detailed replies. The prime minister also said that he welcomes “debate”.

“We don’t attack anyone, we believe in holding dialogue,” he added.