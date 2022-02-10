The big news: No ‘religious clothes’ in Karnataka colleges until HC order, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra gets bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case and Uttar Pradesh records 60% turnout as first phase of voting ends.
A look at the biggest developments of the day:
- Karnataka High Court to direct students to not wear ‘religious clothes’ till judgement is passed: Hijab ban a pretext to impose apartheid on Muslim women, say democratic groups in open letter.
- Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra gets bail four months after his arrest in Lakhimpur Kheri case: His lawyer claimed that he was not driving the car that allegedly mowed down the protestors.
- Uttar Pradesh records 60% turnout recorded as first phase of voting ends: Polls were held in 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.
- First phase date of Manipur polls revised to February 28, second round to be held on March 5: The earlier dates were February 27 and March 3.
- India lifts mandatory seven-day quarantine for international passengers that was imposed amid rising Covid-19 cases: Under the new guidelines, international passengers are required to ‘self-monitor’ their health for 14 days after arriving in India.
- ‘Can’t afford a system where conspiracies are endless,’ Sharjeel Imam’s lawyer tells Delhi court: Imam, who was arrested in January 2019, cannot be held for conspiring the Delhi riots which took place in February 2020, the counsel said.
- ‘Why should I listen to Narendra Modi,’ says Rahul Gandhi while responding to Prime Minister’s criticism: Referring to the Congress leader, the prime minister had said on Wednesday that he could not hold dialogue with person who ‘does not listen’.
- Activist Rona Wilson, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case, was targeted by two separate hacker groups, says report: One of the groups has reportedly been linked to cyberespionage efforts against military targets in China and Pakistan.
- Piyush Goyal refuses to answer DMK MP’s question in English, triggers protest: The Union minister said he can speak in any language he desires.
- Mumbai Police arrest a man for death, rape threats to journalist Rana Ayyub: The accused person, a salesman, was remanded in judicial custody. He was jailed after Covid-19 test.