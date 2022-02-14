The Gurugram Police on Sunday registered another first information report in the incident involving the partial collapse of a high-rise building in the city.

Two women had died and a person was severely injured after a portion of the sixth floor had collapsed all the way to the first floor at Chintels Paradiso society in the city’s Sector 109 area on Thursday.

On Sunday, the police had booked all the managing directors of realty firm Chintel India and its group and associate companies, besides various architects, structural engineers and contractors involved in designing and building the high-rise, PTI reported.

They have been booked under Sections 420, 418 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467, (forgery for cheating), using forged document (471) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, has also been invoked.

Debris of the collapsed roof of a building in Chintels Paradiso housing society in Gurugram. Credit: PTI

The FIR was filed based on the complaint of the District Town Planner RS Bhatt, according to PTI.

“The mishap proved that the work of the structural engineer, proof consultant and the contractor was not creditworthy and rather fraudulent,” Bhatt had said in his complaint. “As per various rules and building bylaws, the licensee structure engineer and contractor are solely responsible for this unfortunate incident.”

On February 10, a first information report was filed against Chintels group director Ashok Saloman on the complaint of Rajesh Bhardwaj, the husband of one of the deceased woman.

They were booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a statement, the Chintels group had earlier described the mishap as “unfortunate” and had said that the company has taken the case very seriously.