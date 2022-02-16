The big news: Karnataka colleges reopen amid protests on hijab ban, and nine other top stories
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Karnataka colleges deny entry to students wearing hijabs, protests erupt at some places: Many students in the districts of Vijayapura, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Yadgir refused to take off their hijabs, due to which they were not allowed to enter their colleges on Wednesday.
- Centre tells states to review or lift Covid-19 curbs as daily cases decline: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, however, urged states to continue to monitor the number of cases and the spread of infection on a daily basis.
- FIR filed against Assam chief minister for his comments against Rahul Gandhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma had asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party had ever demanded proof of Rahul Gandhi being the son of Rajiv Gandhi.
- All religions have symbols, why are headscarves being targeted, petitioners against hijab ban ask in court: The lawyer representing the Muslim women said that veils for the Hindus, turbans for the Sikhs and crosses for the Christians are allowed.
- Pakistan has no relationship with India, in a stalemate, says Imran Khan: Islamabad will resume talks once New Delhi restores Kashmir’s special status, the Pakistani prime minister added.
- Police find liquor bottle in actor Deep Sidhu’s car, file FIR against a truck driver: The 37-year-old actor was killed after his car rammed into a stationary truck near the Pipli toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.
- Tax officials raid three premises of Chinese telecom firm Huawei, say reports: Huawei said it will approach government departments for more information and cooperate with officials.
- Man detained for trying to enter National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s home: The person has been identified as Shantanu Reddy, a resident of Bengaluru. Police said he was mentally ill and was driving a rented car.
- Delhi HC dismisses pleas by Ansal brothers seeking suspension of sentence in Uphaar Cinema fire case: On November 8, the Ansal brothers were sentenced to seven years in jail for tampering with evidence related to the incident in which 59 people had died and around 100 were injured.
- Moscow says its troops are leaving Crimea after military drills: The announcement came a day after Kremlin announced that it was pulling back its forces from the Ukrainian border.