The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the state civil services panel’s decision to provide 27% reservation to Other Backward Classes during the recruitment process for 2019 candidates, The Times of India reported.

The court issued notices to the state government and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission and sought clarification on the basis of which benefits of reservation were extended to the candidates.

The court said only 14% of reservation should be allowed in the exam, according to News18.

A bench comprising Chief Justice RV Malimath and Justice MS Bhatti passed the order on a petition by a student, Niharika Tiwari, who had argued that the 27% quota to Other Backward Classes violates the Supreme Court’s 50% ceiling on the reservation.

At present, the Supreme Court does not allow the reservation provided under different categories – in jobs or education – to cross 50% of the total seats or vacancies available.

Tiwari had told the court that if 27% of seats are reserved for candidates from Other Backward Classes, the quota limit set by the Supreme Court for all categories will be breached by 13%, The Times of India reported.

The hearing of the case will continue on February 21.