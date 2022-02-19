A look at the biggest developments of the day:

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Arvind Kejriwal booked for violating poll code: The Shiromani Akali Dal chief is also likely to be booked for flouting the poll code after the state Chief Electoral Officer told the police to register an FIR. Russia carries out nuclear drills amid Ukraine tension: Since early this year, the Kremlin has amassed over 1 lakh troops at the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an imminent invasion.

Tamil Nadu records 47.18% voter turnout till 3 pm in civic polls, lowest in Chennai: The urban local body elections are being held after a gap of over 10 years.

Citizenship Amendment Act delayed due to West Bengal’s opposition, claims state BJP chief: The law will be implemented ‘sooner or later’, said Sukanta Majumdar while campaigning in the Matua-dominated Bongaon seat.

Two soldiers, one militant killed in gunfight in Kashmir: The soldiers died due to fatal gunshot injuries around 9.30 am, the police said.

Ahead of Manipur elections, NPP candidate’s father shot at in Imphal: National People’s Party President Conrad K Sangma met the state chief electoral officer.

High vaccination, low severity of Omicron is driving dangerous narrative that pandemic is over, says WHO: The World Health Organization said that present conditions were ideal for more transmissible and dangerous variants of coronavirus to emerge.

Former NIA officer arrested for allegedly leaking secret documents to Lashkar-e-Taiba: Arvind Digvijay Negi received a gallantry award in 2017 for his investigation into the Hurriyat terror funding case.

Shashi Tharoor criticised by Indian Embassy in Kuwait for ‘anti-India tweet’: Tharoor had retweeted a tweet claiming that Kuwaiti politicians wanted to ban the entry of BJP leaders into Kuwait because of the hijab row. Tamil Nadu objects to Kerala’s plan to build new reservoir in place of Mullaperiyar dam: Tamil Nadu said the move amounted to contempt of a 2014 Supreme Court order.

