India reported 16,051 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the country’s overall tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 4,28,38,524. The number of new cases was 19.61% lower than Sunday’s count of 19,968 cases.

The positivity rate, however, increased to 1.93% from 1.68% a day earlier.

The countrywide toll rose to 5,12,109 as 206 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The new deaths on Monday were substantially lower than the previous day’s figure of 673 fatalities. However, the figure on Sunday had included 412 backlog deaths that Kerala added its toll.

India currently has 2,02,131 active coronavirus cases, the number of active infections dropped by 22,056 in the past day. So far, 4,21,24,284 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has administered a total of 1,75,46,25,710 Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. Out of these, 7,00,706 doses were administered on Sunday.