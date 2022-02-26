Top Ukraine updates: On call with Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges India’s ‘political support’ at UN
The Ukrainian president spoke to the prime minister a day after India abstained from voting on a UN resolution that deplored Russia’s ‘aggression’.
Here are the top developments of the day on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:
- On a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged for India’s “political support” at the United Nations Security Council.
- Zelenskyy’s call with Modi came a day after India abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution that deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. Two other countries – China and the United Arab Emirates – abstained from voting, while Russia was the only nation to vote against the resolution. The other 11 members of the council voted in favour of the resolution.
- The Russian troops further closed in on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on Saturday. Zelenskyy, however, claimed that Kyiv and other “key places” nearby were under the control of Ukraine. This was hours after fierce fighting erupted in Kyiv and Zelenskyy urged citizens in a video message to prepare for Russians “storming” the capital. On Saturday morning, one of the Russian missiles even hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. However there was no casualty due to the missile attack.
- Air India’s flight carrying 219 Indians who were stuck in Ukraine, landed in Mumbai at 7.50 pm on Saturday, PTI reported. The flight had departed from the Romanian capital of Bucharest in the afternoon. Another Air India flight that will conduct evacuation has departed from Delhi at 11.40 am and was scheduled to land in Bucharest on Saturday evening. It is expected to return to the Delhi airport on early Sunday morning carrying 250 citizens.
- Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy says Kyiv is open to talks with Moscow, but Russia has been putting forward “categorically unacceptable conditions”