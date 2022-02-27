Russia blows up oil facilities in Ukraine as invasion continues
The United Nations confirmed that 240 civilians have been killed in the fighting so far.
Russian forces targeted oil facilities in Ukraine as Moscow continued its invasion. The oil terminal in Vasylkiv town, located southwest of Kyiv, and a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest town, were blown up on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the United Nations confirmed that 240 civilians have been killed in the fighting so far. The global body also said that the number could be higher as several reports of civilian casualties are yet to be confirmed.
On Saturday evening, the Russian troops had closed in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, claimed that Kyiv and other “key places” nearby were under the control of Ukraine.
Live updates
10.17 am: Protests continue around the world against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. People have come out on the streets in several countries including South Korea (image below), Mexico, US, Poland and others.
10.01 am: Ukravtodor, a Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads, says it was removing road signs that could be used by Russian forces to find their way around the country, reports Reuters.
“The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain,” the company says in a Facebook update.
9.58 am: Japanese billionaire Hiroshi “Mickey” Mikitani says he will donate 1 billion (about Rs 64.95 crore) in Yen to Ukraine and calls the Russian invasion “a challenge to democracy”, reports The Japan Times.
9.55 am: Liquor stores and bars across the states of US and Canada are removing vodka, one of the prominent Russian exports, from their shelves, reports The Guardian.
9.53 am: Australia says it will fund the supply of weapons to Ukraine to help it fight the Russian forces, reports BBC.
“The Australian government will continue to stand up for what is right when it comes to Ukraine,” he says. “We’ll be seeking to provide whatever support we can for lethal aid through our NATO partners, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom.”
9.52 am: United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says her country was preparing a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs to be targeted by sanctions in the coming months, reports The Guardian.
9.48 am: The Swift international payments system says that it was preparing to implement the new measures targeting Russian banks in coming days, reports Reuters.
“We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction,” it says in a statement.
9.44 am: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanks the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France and Germany for removing Russian banks from the Swift international payments system.
9.42 am: Former deputy chairman of Russia’s central banks Sergei Aleksashenko says that the decision to remove the Moscow’s lenders from the Swift international payments system will cause a “catastrophe” on the Russian currency market on Monday, reports The Guardian.
“I think they will stop trading and then the exchange rate will be fixed at an artificial level just like in Soviet times,” he adds.
9.17 am: Former United States President Donald Trump condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine. He links the invasion with the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. “The Russian attack on the Ukraine is appalling,” CNN quotes him as saying. “It’s an outrage and an atrocity that should never have been allowed to occur.”
However, this came with praise for the Russian president, something Trump has stated multiple times in the past few days. “The problem is not that Putin is smart, which, of course, he’s smart,” Trump says. “The problem is that our leaders are dumb... and so far, allowed him to get away with this travesty and assault on humanity.”
He adds that Putin is playing US President Joe Biden “like a drum”.
9.03 am: A third Air India evacuation flight, carrying 240 Indians, has left Hungary for New Delhi, reports ANI.
8.45 am: Air India’s second flight from Ukraine, AI 1942 with 250 Indians on board, landed in Delhi early on Sunday, according to PTI. The flight came from Romanian capital Bucharest.
8.16 am: Another oil terminal was set on fire after Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv, located on the southwest of Kyiv, says the mayor, reports Al Jazeera.
“The enemy wants to destroy everything around,” says mayor Natalia Balasinovich in a video posted online.
8.11 am: The Ukrainian president’s office says Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, reports the Associated Press. It warns that the explosion could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and advises its residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.
8.10 am: The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties in the fighting in Ukraine, reports the Associated Press. However, the global body says the “real figures are considerably higher” as many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.
8.08 am: Britain says that the Russian forces are restricting access to a number of social media platforms to its citizens in an attempt to conceal details about the situation in Ukraine, reports Al Jazeera.
8.06 am: Germany says it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine, reports AFP.
8.02 am: Roman Abramovich, the Russian owner of Chelsea FC, says he is handing over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to the trustees of its charitable foundation.
Team manager Thomas Tuchel had admitted on Friday that uncertainty over Abramovich’s future as owner was weighing on the club ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final against Liverpool.
7.59 am: The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom agree to block some Russian banks from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or Swift, a global financial messaging system, reports the Associated Press. They also agree to impose ”restrictive measures” on Russia’s central bank.
7.58 am: Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet says two freelancers working for it were injured when their car was hit by gunfire near the Ohtyrka village in eastern Ukraine, reports the Associated Press.
7.57 am: Some pictures from Ukraine:
7.56 am: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks the United Nations to strip Russia of its Security Council vote, reports AFP.
7.53 am: Foreign ministers of the European Union will meet later on Sunday to discuss imposing more sanctions on Russia, reports AFP.
7.50 am: The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Here are the top development from Saturday:
- On a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged for India’s “political support” at the United Nations Security Council.
- The Russian troops further closed in on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on Saturday. Zelenskyy, however, claimed that Kyiv and other “key places” nearby were under the control of Ukraine.
- Air India’s flight carrying 219 Indians, who were stuck in Ukraine, landed in Mumbai at 7.50 pm on Saturday, PTI reported. The flight had departed from the Romanian capital of Bucharest in the afternoon. Another Air India flight that will conduct evacuation has departed from Delhi at 11.40 am and was scheduled to land in Bucharest on Saturday evening.
- Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy said Kyiv is open to talks with Moscow, but Russia has been putting forward “categorically unacceptable conditions”