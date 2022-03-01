A look at the most important developments of the day:

Indian student killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city: After this, the foreign secretary said the government will operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly back Indian citizens who have moved from Ukraine to neighbouring countries. Russian attack on Kharkiv is a ‘war crime’, says Ukrainian president: Videos shared on social media showed shelling on Kharkiv’s central square and rockets hitting at a local government building.

Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO job two weeks after being appointed: His appointment was criticised by RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch for Ayci’s links with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover quits company, claims he’s being ‘vilified’: This came days after his wife Madhuri Jain was fired from BharatPe for alleged financial irregularities.

One million people have been displaced within Ukraine after Russian invasion, says UN: The United Nations refugee agency said it was aware of the difficulties faced by non-Ukranians at the borders while fleeing towards neighbouring countries.

Hindu Sena backs Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, puts up posters calling for ‘Akhand Russia’: The Hindutva group said it supported Russia’s effort to ‘establish the Soviet Union’ and protect its borders.

About 90% Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear a qualifier in India, says Union minister: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi made the comments at a time when thousands of citizens, mostly those studying medicine, are trapped in Ukraine. Nawab Malik moves High Court, says arrest by Enforcement Directorate is illegal: A bench of Justices SB Shukre and GA Sanap will hear the Nationalist Congress Party leader’s plea on March 2.

GST collection for February remains over 1.30 lakh crore for fifth straight month: The collection for the month was Rs 1,33,026 crore, marginally lower than January’s Rs 1,38,394 crore.

Western media’s coverage of Ukraine crisis ‘racist’, normalises conflicts in other areas, says press body: The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association cited examples from CBS News, Al Jazeera and ‘The Telegraph’.

