The big news: India ramps up evacuations after student killed in Ukraine, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Ukrainian president denounced Russian attack on the country’s second largest city, and Ilker Ayci declined Air India CEO role.
A look at the most important developments of the day:
- Indian student killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city: After this, the foreign secretary said the government will operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly back Indian citizens who have moved from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.
- Russian attack on Kharkiv is a ‘war crime’, says Ukrainian president: Videos shared on social media showed shelling on Kharkiv’s central square and rockets hitting at a local government building.
- Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO job two weeks after being appointed: His appointment was criticised by RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch for Ayci’s links with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
- Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover quits company, claims he’s being ‘vilified’: This came days after his wife Madhuri Jain was fired from BharatPe for alleged financial irregularities.
- One million people have been displaced within Ukraine after Russian invasion, says UN: The United Nations refugee agency said it was aware of the difficulties faced by non-Ukranians at the borders while fleeing towards neighbouring countries.
- Hindu Sena backs Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, puts up posters calling for ‘Akhand Russia’: The Hindutva group said it supported Russia’s effort to ‘establish the Soviet Union’ and protect its borders.
- About 90% Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear a qualifier in India, says Union minister: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi made the comments at a time when thousands of citizens, mostly those studying medicine, are trapped in Ukraine.
- Nawab Malik moves High Court, says arrest by Enforcement Directorate is illegal: A bench of Justices SB Shukre and GA Sanap will hear the Nationalist Congress Party leader’s plea on March 2.
- GST collection for February remains over 1.30 lakh crore for fifth straight month: The collection for the month was Rs 1,33,026 crore, marginally lower than January’s Rs 1,38,394 crore.
- Western media’s coverage of Ukraine crisis ‘racist’, normalises conflicts in other areas, says press body: The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association cited examples from CBS News, Al Jazeera and ‘The Telegraph’.