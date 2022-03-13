A look at the top developments of the day:

US journalist Brent Renaud killed while reporting near Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, say officials: Another journalist from the United States and an Ukrainian citizen were injured in the firing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting on measures taken to evacuate Indians from Ukraine: The prime minister also said all possible efforts should be taken to bring back the body of student who was killed on March 1 during shelling at Kharkiv city. For bypolls, TMC fields Shatrugan Sinha from Asansol LS seat, Babul Supriyo from Ballygunge Assembly: The Asansol constituency fell vacant after Supriyo resigned as an MP and the Ballygunge Assembly seat after West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee died. Mumbai police record Devendra Fadnavis’ statement in alleged phone tapping case: The case pertains to allegations that Indian Police Service officer Rashmi Shukla tapped the phones of several state political leaders. Indian Embassy in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to be temporarily shifted to Poland: Meanwhile, several persons were killed in bombing in Mykolaiv and Lviv cities. New Census rules allow citizens to self-enumerate online: The government defined self-enumeration as ‘filling-up, completion and submission of census schedule by respondents themselves’. Punjab Police to withdraw security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs: Chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann told reporters that ‘police are meant to do policing’. Arunava Sinha wins Distinguished Translator Award 2022 at Jaipur Literature Festival: Sinha, the co-director of Ashoka Centre of Translation, has translated over 70 books. A dozen missiles hit Iraq’s Kurdish region capital Erbil, no casualties: An unidentified US official told Reuters that the missiles had been launched from Iran. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. China records 1,807 new coronavirus cases – highest single-day count in two years: Hong Kong reported 32,430 Covid-19 cases and 264 deaths.