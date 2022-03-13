The big news: US journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi held a meeting on evacuation of Indians in Ukraine, and TMC has fielded Shatrugan Sinha from Asansol seat for Lok Sabha bypolls.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- US journalist Brent Renaud killed while reporting near Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, say officials: Another journalist from the United States and an Ukrainian citizen were injured in the firing.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting on measures taken to evacuate Indians from Ukraine: The prime minister also said all possible efforts should be taken to bring back the body of student who was killed on March 1 during shelling at Kharkiv city.
- For bypolls, TMC fields Shatrugan Sinha from Asansol LS seat, Babul Supriyo from Ballygunge Assembly: The Asansol constituency fell vacant after Supriyo resigned as an MP and the Ballygunge Assembly seat after West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee died.
- Mumbai police record Devendra Fadnavis’ statement in alleged phone tapping case: The case pertains to allegations that Indian Police Service officer Rashmi Shukla tapped the phones of several state political leaders.
- Indian Embassy in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to be temporarily shifted to Poland: Meanwhile, several persons were killed in bombing in Mykolaiv and Lviv cities.
- New Census rules allow citizens to self-enumerate online: The government defined self-enumeration as ‘filling-up, completion and submission of census schedule by respondents themselves’.
- Punjab Police to withdraw security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs: Chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann told reporters that ‘police are meant to do policing’.
- Arunava Sinha wins Distinguished Translator Award 2022 at Jaipur Literature Festival: Sinha, the co-director of Ashoka Centre of Translation, has translated over 70 books.
- A dozen missiles hit Iraq’s Kurdish region capital Erbil, no casualties: An unidentified US official told Reuters that the missiles had been launched from Iran. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
- China records 1,807 new coronavirus cases – highest single-day count in two years: Hong Kong reported 32,430 Covid-19 cases and 264 deaths.