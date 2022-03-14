A Muslim shrine was vandalised and its walls and domes smeared with saffron paint by unidentified persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on Sunday, PTI reported.

The incident came to light around 6 am after some locals found that the shrine’s door had been broken open, The Indian Express reported. The caretaker of the shrine, Abdul Sattar, told The Indian Express that the minaret, the tomb and the entrance of the shrine had all been coated with saffron paint.

“After reaching, we realised that the wooden doors of the shrine were broken open and dumped in Maru river,” he said. “...Furthermore, the hand pump inside the shrine compound was also uprooted.”

Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons after inspecting the structure, located around 40 kilometres from Bhopal, according to PTI.

“The case against unidentified persons has been registered under the Indian Penal Code Section 295 (A) (for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion and religious beliefs),” Singh said.

Some members of the Muslim community held a demonstration to protest the vandalism. They alleged that police did not take action when they filed a complaint and the case was registered only after the protestors blocked a state highway, The Indian Express reported.

Inspector Hemant Shrivastav said that he doubts that locals had vandalised the shrine as the Hindu and Muslim communities in the area live peacefully, The Quint reported.

“The locals of both communities have pooled the money and repainted and restored the shrine,” Shrivastav said. “They have been living with peace in the area and we will catch those who did it very soon.”