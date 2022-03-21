The big news: Pushkar Dhami, Pramod Sawant retained as chief ministers, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka did not allow re-tests for student who skipped exams due to hijab ban, and AAP nominated Harbhajan Singh as Rajya Sabha member.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as Uttarakhand chief minister despite losing poll, says BJP: Dhami, who had lost his seat in the recently held state elections, will have to get elected in a bye-poll within six months of taking oath. Pramod Sawant was also retained by BJP for a second term as chief minister of Goa. Meanwhile, N Biren Singh took oath as Manipur chief minister.
- Karnataka government rules out holding re-tests for students who skipped examinations due to hijab ban: Many students had skipped their practical examinations held in February and March, hoping the court’s final verdict would be in their favour. After the court’s ruling, many students sought re-examinations
- AAP nominates spokesperson Raghav Chadha, ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha: The party also nominated Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak, the founder of Lovely Professional University Ashok Kumar Mittal and a textile businessman from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, for the Upper House.
- Slain photographer Danish Siddiqui’s family to move against Taliban in International Criminal Court: The Indian photojournalist was killed in July last year while covering the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan for news agency Reuters. Siddiqui’s parents said they will initiate legal action to investigate their son’s killing and bring those responsible, including high-level commanders and leaders of the Taliban, to justice.
- Civilian shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district: The police identified the deceased as Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather. A labourer from Bihar was also attacked in Pulwama district’s Gangoo village in a separate incident.
- Umar Khalid’s bail plea order deferred for the second time in 2020 Delhi riots case: The court will now pass the order on March 23. The bail order was earlier to be passed on March 14, but was postponed to March 21 after the court said that the defence lawyers had not filed their written submissions in the case.
- As many as 877 newborns, 61 mothers died in Meghalaya during pandemic as pregnant women refused hospital delivery: In a report to the National Human Rights Commission, the state government said that the women were apprehensive of contracting the Covid-19 infection.
- Enforcement Directorate questions TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for over eight hours in coal scam case: Abhishek and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been accused in a case of alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from the mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited.
- Ukraine refuses to surrender besieged city of Mariupol to Russia: Both sides continued their peace talks on Monday but a Kremlin spokesperson said that no significant progress has been made.
- Plane carrying 132 people crashes in southern China: The China Eastern Airlines plane crashed in Guangxi region. The number of casualties is not clear yet.