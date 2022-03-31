Four swimmers have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping a 23-year-old nurse, reported Bangalore Mirror on Wednesday.

They have been produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The woman had filed a police complaint on March 25, a day after the alleged assault.

Deputy Commission of Police (North) Vinayak Patil confirmed the incident. “We have registered a case of sexual assault and have arrested them,” he told Bangalore Mirror.

The accused men have been identified as Shivaran, Rajat, Dev Saroi and Yogesh Kumar, reported The Indian Express. They are residents of Delhi and were staying at a rented room in Bengaluru to participate in a swimming training workshop.

The police said that one of the accused men had come in contact with the woman, a resident of West Bengal, through a dating app. The accused man had then invited the woman to his flat.

He then called the remaining three accused men and they allegedly gangraped her, according to the police complaint.

After the woman lodged the complaint, the accused men fled the rented room. The police formed a special team and arrested them from different parts of the city.

“We are yet to find out whether they are state- or national-level swimmers,” Patil told The Indian Express. “In Bengaluru, they had visited swimming pools in Sadashivanagar and Basavanagudi multiple times.”