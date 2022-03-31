The big news: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan refuses to resign, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Manipur and Assam to be reduced, and wearing masks not compulsory in Maharashtra and Delhi.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan accuses unknown foreign nation behind no-confidence motion: He made the allegations during a live address to the nation ahead of the voting for the no-confidence motion in the Pakistan Assembly against his government. During his address, Khan also shared details of a letter allegedly containing of evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust his government.
- Areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur to be reduced, says Amit Shah: Twenty-three districts of Assam and 15 police stations jurisdictions in Manipur and Nagaland each will no longer be under the law’s purview from April 1.
- Wearing masks not compulsory in Maharashtra and Delhi: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that all Covid-19 restrictions in the state will be lifted from April 2. Meanwhile, in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, it was decided that those not wearing masks at public places will not be penalised in the national Capital.
- Supreme Court strikes down Tamil Nadu law giving 10.5% reservation to Vanniyar community members: The community was given reservation in government jobs and educational institutions within the 20% quota for the Most Backward Class category in the state.
- Journalist Rana Ayyub moves Delhi High Court against Enforcement Directorate’s travel restrictions: Ayyub, an outspoken critic of the Modi government and columnist for The Washington Post, was on Tuesday stopped at the Mumbai airport from boarding a flight to London because the Enforcement Directorate had issued a lookout notice for her.
- Kashmiri students were falsely implicated for celebrating Pakistan’s cricket victory, says court: Arsheed Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai were arrested three days after Pakistan beat India in a T20 World Cup match on October 24. They were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader.
- Mumbai court grants bail to second accused man in Clubhouse app case: A complaint was registered against him for posting derogatory statements against Muslim women in a chatroom on the smartphone app.
- Chhattisgarh to form technical committee to discuss purchase of cow urine: Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday held a meeting with the officers in which they discussed the benefits of cow urine, including its use as fertiliser.
- Social media users can act against platform for suspending account without notice, says Centre: In an affidavit, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that social media platforms should respect the fundamental rights of citizens and suspend accounts permanently only as a last resort.
- Vladimir Putin is being misled on military and economic losses in Ukraine, says White House: The Russian president’s advisors are ‘too afraid to tell him the truth’, a press secretary of the US administration said.