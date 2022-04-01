A look at the top developments of the day:

‘Ready to hold discussions,’ says Russian foreign minister on supplying oil to India: It was widely expected that Lavrov who arrived in India on Thursday evening would hold discussions on the prospects of New Delhi buying oil from Moscow. Referring to the United States, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that ‘no pressure’ will affect the partnership between Moscow and New Delhi. CBI’s actions and inactions have often raised questions about its credibility, says Chief Justice NV Ramana: He also called for the formation of an independent umbrella body for investigating agencies. He said such an organisation will help end multiple proceedings that emerge due to one case being investigated by various agencies. Seven Bajrang Dal members arrested for assaulting two people over halal meat in Karnataka: Since last week, several Hindutva organisations in the state have been urging people to stop buying halal meat in the state. These organisations have alleged that selling halal meat is part of “economic jihad” by Muslims so that they do not do business with other communities. Three dancers withdraw from Kerala temple festival after it bars ‘non-Hindu’ Bharatanatyam artist: The dancers withdrew in solidarity with Bharatanatyam exponent Mansiya VP, who was removed from the list of performers as she is not a Hindu artist. Born a Muslim, Mansiya identifies as an atheist. Citing existing traditions, temple authorities barred her from performing at the festival despite planning the event well ahead of time, the dancer had said in a Facebook post on March 27. Delhi High Court asks ED to respond on Rana Ayyub’s plea against restriction from travelling abroad: On Thursday, Ayyub had moved the Delhi High Court, challenging a lookout notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate, which restricted her from leaving the country. Her counsel had also sought an early hearing as Ayyub has to travel to London and Italy due to prior commitments. Ayyub had said that she has a flight on Friday. 30% tax on cryptocurrency income comes into effect from today: In the Budget presented on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a 30% tax on income made from the transfer of digital assets. Such income will be taxable even if the taxpayer’s total income is below the taxable income slab of Rs 2.50 lakh. This tax will apply to cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens. Three journalists among those arrested in UP question paper leak case: Digvijay Singh, one of the three journalists who have been arrested, claimed on Friday that he was held for not revealing his source to the police. He told reporters that he was associated with Hindi daily Amar Ujala and had reported on the leak of the Sanskrit question paper’s answer key on March 29. ‘The Kashmir Files’ should not have been cleared for screening, says Sharad Pawar: He said that Muslims were also made to leave Kashmir and that “Pakistan-based terror groups were responsible for attacks” on both Kashmiri Hindus and Muslims. Pakistan PM Imran Khan says ‘powerful country’ angry over his Moscow visit: Addressing a gathering at the Islamabad Security Dialogue in Pakistan capital city on Friday, that the country he was referring to was an ally of India and was supporting New Delhi in a bid to buy oil from Russia even amid sanctions by Western nations over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 250: This is the second hike in the price of commercial LPG this month. Its rate was earlier increased by Rs 105 on March 1. Since March 22, prices of petrol and diesel have been raised almost everyday. Fuel prices were hiked on Thursday for the ninth time in the last 10 days.