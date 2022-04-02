The big news: Sri Lanka imposes curfew after president declares emergency, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Imran Khan asked citizens to hold nationwide protests ahead of a no-trust vote, and a witness in Aryan Khan drugs case died of heart attack.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Sri Lanka imposes 36-hour nationwide curfew amid protests over economic crisis: During the lockdown, Sri Lankans are not allowed to step out of their homes, except for essential services.
- Opposition politicians are being brought like goats, alleges Imran Khan ahead of vote to oust him: The Pakistan prime minister urged his supporters to hold nationwide protests against alleged foreign interference to change the country’s leadership.
- In Aryan Khan drugs case, witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack: Sail had claimed in an affidavit that he had overheard talks about a Rs 18 crore deal, part of which was to be given to then NCB zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.
- Fuel prices increased for the 10th time in 12 days: A litre of petrol now costs Rs 102.61 in Delhi and diesel Rs 93.87.
- Two civilians injured in firing in Arunachal Pradesh after security forces mistake them for insurgents: The armed forces have given the civilians Rs 2 lakh each and have also agreed to provide them employment, said Tirap district commissioner.
- Bill to legalise same-sex marriage introduced in Parliament by NCP MP Supriya Sule: LGBTQIA+ persons are still ‘unable to marry and start their own families’ that heterosexual people are entitled to, the Bill said.
- Art should have no religion, says Kerala minister as he urges temple to allow ‘non-Hindu’ dancer perform: The Koodalmanikayam Temple has barred Bharatanatyam exponent Mansiya VP and dancer Soumya Sukumaran from participating in a 10-day festival.
- Actor Will Smith resigns from the Academy for slapping comedian Chris Rock: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences accepted Smith’s resignation and said it will move forward with its disciplinary proceedings against the actor.
- Hindu religious leader Kalicharan granted bail by Chhattisgarh HC in hate speech case: He was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin Nathuram Godse.
- Three suspected criminals killed in police firing in Assam: They had refused to surrender, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mrinal Deka claimed.