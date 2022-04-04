A look at the headlines right now:

Imran Khan nominates former Pakistan chief justice to be caretaker prime minister: The country’s Supreme Court said it will issue a reasonable order in the dismissal of no-confidence motion against Khan. IFS officer Vinay Mohan Kwatra appointed next foreign secretary: He will replace Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has held the post since January 29, 2020. Journalist Rana Ayyub allowed to travel abroad by Delhi High Court: The Enforcement Directorate had issued a lookout circular against the 37-year-old in connection with a money laundering case. Ashish Mishra is not a flight risk, UP government tells Supreme Court: Witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case have been provided security and there is no threat, the state told a three-judge bench headed by the chief justice. Close meat shops during Navratri, Delhi mayors urge civic bodies: South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal made the demands in letters to their respective municipal commissioners. Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9.2% stake in Twitter, social media platform’s shares surge: The Tesla CEO now holds a stake in Twitter that is over four times larger than that of the social media platform’s founder Jack Dorsey. Andhra Pradesh gets new state map as chief minister adds 13 more districts: The ruling YSR Congress Party said the move was meant to decentralise governance in order to benefit people of the state. Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 12th time in two weeks: In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 103.81 per litre and diesel Rs 95.07 a litre, up by 40 paise each. CRPF trooper killed in alleged militant attack in Srinagar: The attack took place hours after two migrant labourers from Bihar were shot at in Pulwama district. Police file case against reporter, news portal for ‘promoting enmity’ after journalists attacked in Delhi: The case was filed against Meer Faisal and news website Article 14.