A look at the top developments of the day:

Rajya Sabha passes Bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi: BJP is intentionally merging the civic bodies to postpone the municipal elections scheduled in April, said Aam Aadmi Party. Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board of directors, promises ‘significant improvements’: On Monday, Musk bought a 9.2% stake in the microblogging platform, making him the largest shareholder of the company. Pakistan Supreme Court seeks record of no-confidence proceedings in National Assembly: The court wanted to determine the legality of the Assembly Speaker dismissing the no-trust motion against the government. Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition loses majority amid protests over economic crisis: The newly appointed finance minister announced that he was quitting less than 24 hours after he accepted the post. Haryana Assembly passes resolution opposing Punjab’s claim over common capital Chandigarh: The Assembly also sought the completion of the Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal, and the transfer of Hindi-speaking areas in Punjab to Haryana. Delhi Jal Board withdraws circular allowing two hours’ leave to Muslim employees during Ramzan: The BJP had criticised the authority in connection with the circular, and alleged that it was an example of appeasement politics. Ban on meat shops during Navratri will be strictly implemented, says south Delhi mayor: Mukkesh Suryaan claimed he requested for the closure of meat shops in response to complaints and that it does not violate anyone’s personal freedoms. Amid calls to stop using loudspeakers at mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister says High Court has banned their use: Hindutva group Sri Rama Sene has launched a campaign against the azaan, the call for prayer from mosques. Two former militants killed in gunfight, say Assam police: The two were allegedly involved in dacoities in three villages near the India-Bhutan border on March 29. Centre orders blocking of 22 YouTube channels for allegedly spreading disinformation: Four of these are being run from Pakistan, the government said in a statement.