Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances, his government’s chief whip informed the country’s Parliament on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando said that 6.9 million citizens of the country had voted for Rajapaksa.

“As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances,” Fernando told the Parliament. “We will face this.”

The remarks came amid growing public unrest over an unprecedented economic crisis the island nation is facing, and protests against Rajapaksa’s government over its handling.

The island nation of 22 million people is struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods because of a shortage of foreign exchange. It is facing a severe shortage of petrol, diesel, milk powder, cooking gas, kerosene and other essential items. The shortage of fuel has led to power cuts of up to 13 hours daily in the country.

The crisis has also resulted in the declaration of a state of public health emergency due to severe shortage of medicines and equipment. Government-run hospitals are running out of life-saving medicines and many of them have stopped conducting surgeries too.

On Tuesday, Rajapaksa’s government had lost its majority in the Parliament after 41 legislators quit their alliance with the ruling party. Earlier, the president’s entire cabinet, except his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, had resigned en masse from their positions.

On Wednesday, in a bid to navigate the economic crisis, Rajapaksa announced a three-member advisory group to help the government in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The group constitutes a former central bank governor, a former World Bank and a former IMF official.

US issues travel advisory

Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday cautioned its citizen from travelling to Sri Lanka.

“Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to Covid-19 and fuel and medicine shortages,” the advisory said. “Travelers should monitor local media for updates on the ongoing situation.”

It also warned its citizens of a possible terror attack and said its government has limited ability to provide emergency services to American citizens in remote areas.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas,” the advisory said.