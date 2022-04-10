The big news: Pakistan Parliament to elect new prime minister on Monday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mayawati dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Congress-BSP alliance in UP, and Hindutva groups vandalised Muslim-owned stalls in Karnataka.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination as prime minister candidate of Pakistan’s Opposition: A National Assembly sitting will be held on Monday to elect the new prime minister. Earlier on Sunday, Imran Khan was ousted from office after he lost a no-confidence vote. A total of 174 members in the 342-member House voted in favour of the no-trust vote, two more than the required number of 172.
- Congress cannot set its own house in order, says Mayawati after Rahul Gandhi’s alliance claims: The Congress leader had claimed that the Congress had offered to make Mayawati the chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, but she did not respond due to “the CBI, the ED and Pegasus”.
- Hindu supremacists vandalise Muslim-owned stalls near temple in Karnataka’s Dharwad: A video showed men smashing watermelons from a stall on the ground. The watermelon vendor, Nabisab, said that about eight to ten people came and vandalised the stall. He said that he had been doing business in front of the temple for the past 15 years and had never faced problems before.
- No power to de-register political parties offering freebies, Election Commission tells SC: It is upto the voters to decide whether distribution of freebies is financially viable or if such policies have “adverse effect on the economic health of the state”, the poll panel added.
- North East bodies oppose Centre’s move to make Hindi compulsory till Class 10 in the region: The criticism came two days after Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that all state governments in the North East have agreed upon the decision.
- Atheists’ meet postponed in Pune as police cited law and order situation on Ram Navami, say organisers: Nitin Hande, one of the organisers of the event, said he was informed by the police that some Hindutva outfits had objected to the event.
- Mizoram has started issuing identity cards to Myanmar refugees, says official: The cards will mention that the possessor has taken shelter in the northeastern state on ‘humanitarian grounds’ after a coup in Myanmar. Several Myanmar citizens have taken shelter in the northeastern state since the military in the country seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government in February 2021.
- Delhi records maximum temperature in 72 years in April first half: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of severe heatwave in some parts of the city on Sunday. Since the last week of March, the city has been witnessing severe heatwave.
- Thousands in Sri Lanka take part in protests calling for president’s resignation: Demonstrators also marched towards the Presidential Secretariat, shouting slogans calling for the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Some of them held placards calling the Rajapaksa family as “thieves” and asking them to “go home”.
- Shanghai residents concerned about food, other supplies as Covid-19 lockdown enters second week: The strict curbs have hampered the supply of even essential items and locals have taken to social media to voice their apprehensions. On Sunday, Shanghai recorded close to 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, as the total number of positive cases in the current wave rose to 1,70,000.